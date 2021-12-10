UPDATE: Police say accidental discharge, not homicide, led to Amarillo man’s death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police Department officials said Friday afternoon that the death of Dwight Rashad Royal Jr.was determined to be an accident and not a homicide, as previously thought.

“Over the past weeks,” said officials, “Homicide detectives have spoken to witnesses, viewed video, and forensic evidence,” since the November incident.

The information reviewed by officials, according to the announcement, “led to the determination that Mr. Joyal Jr. accidentally discharged the weapon which led to his death.”

Royal was previously reported found after 11 p.m. on Nov. 20, facedown and dead in a roadway with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.