An update from the candidates for Amarillo City Council and their latest financial filings which were due Friday, April 28, 2023, at five P.M.

According to the latest reports from the City Secretary’s Office, in addition to the financial information we reported on Monday:

Candidate Josh Craft reports receiving two donations from the Amarillo Professional Firefighters Association PAC. One for $15,000 on March 28, 2023, and one for $10,000 dollars on April 10, 2023.

Craft also reports receiving an in-kind donation from the APFFA PAC of $1,750 dollars for “Misc. Advertising.”

Chip Hunt reports receiving $9,800 from the Save Amarillo PAC.

According to the Texas Ethics Commission website, Save Amarillo PAC reports supporting Hunt.

Katt Massey and Les Simpson report receiving funds from a PAC called Protect and Serve, which according to previous filings with the Texas Ethics Commission shows is based out of Arlington.

Don Tipps reports receiving $2,000 from the “Amarillo Area Realtors PAC.”

Tom Scherlen reports receiving a $1,750 in-kind donation for” “Misc Advertising” from the Amarillo Association of Professional Firefighters, and an additional $20,000 from Alex Fairly’s company, DealOn, LLC. Scherlen previously reported receiving $25,000 from DealOn, LLC, bringing the total given to that candidate to $45,000.

DealOn, LLC, also gave $40,000 to Cole Stanley, as Stanley confirmed in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

According to the Texas Secretary of State, DealOn, LLC is owned by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly. According to financial filings reported by candidates on the City of Amarillo’s website, DealOn, LLC’s contributions total $110,000 to candidates Scherlen ($45,000), Stanley ($40,000) and the Amarillo Professional Firefighters Association PAC ($25,000), this election cycle.

Stanley also reports receiving a $1,750 in-kind donation from the Amarillo Association of Professional Firefighters PAC for “…messaging and voter data.”

Tonya Winston reports receiving funds from “Winston Campaign Winston for Mayor 2023 Amarillo Texas PAC.