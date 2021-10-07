UPDATE: One indicted for deadly shooting at Rumors Bar

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County authorities have released information on the indictment of Treycoby Leon Campbell, 26, for Deadly Conduct Discharge of a Firearm, a first-degree felony, in connection with the shooting death of Cindy Kaye Jayroe, 56, on March 7 outside of Rumors Bar.

According to court documents, the indictment was filed on Sept. 9 by district clerk Stephnie Menke after Campbell’s arrest.

On March 7, APD officers were called to Rumors Bar on reports of shots fired outside of the bar. Inside they found Jayroe wounded from a gunshot to her chest, APD said. She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.