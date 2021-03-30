UPDATE: One arrested, another still at large in connection to Friday murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has announced that one man, Colton Gene Pullen, was arrested for his Capital Murder warrant by APD SWAT officers in the 6000 block of Amarillo Boulevard West.

Another man, Ricky Lee Peebles, remains at large. He is described by APD as a 20-year-old man described as being 6’3’’tall, weighing 165 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Both men are wanted in connection to the murder of Trevor Riley on Friday, at the 3400 Block of N. Hill.

Any with information on the location of Ricky Peebles is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.