UPDATE: Missing juvenile found, returned home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a big day for Amarillo's own Wonderland Park as it was Wonderland's opening day of the season, as well as its 70th anniversary.

Wonderland is still family-owned and owner Paul Borchardt said as much as they are looking forward to the season, they are just as excited to welcome guests back at the park, with plenty of COVID safety measures in place.