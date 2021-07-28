UPDATE: Lenwood Drive to stay blocked off while investigation into explosion continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of the Monday explosion on Lenwood Drive that led to the arrest of one man and the involvement of federal investigators, police said the area will stay blocked off with no clear timeline on reopening.

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that it has been continuing to work with its federal partners on the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive to investigate the incident. Day and night, responders have been on-scene as the APD said “thoroughly to make sure this area is safe.”

The area around the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive is expected to remain blocked off Wednesday, according to the latest update from APD, with no timeline at this point for the area opening again.

Previously, according to officials, 14 homes in the area of Lenwood Drive and Lewis Lane were evacuated.

Erfan Salmanzadeh, 32, was arrested at the scene for Possession of Components of Explosives. Explosive-making materials, said the APD, were found in the alley, backyard, and home.

“We would like to thank all of the local residents and our community for all of their understanding and support.” said the Amarillo Police Department, “We would also like to thank the Amarillo Fire Department and Amarillo Medical Services for being on scene with us during this investigation.”