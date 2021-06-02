UPDATE: JBS USA comments on progress in resolving cyberattack, White House ‘engaging directly with the Russian government’

GREELEY, COLORADO – APRIL 16: The Greeley JBS meat packing plant sits idle on April 16, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. The meat packing facility has voluntarily closed until April 24 in order to test employees for the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus. As more workers test positive for the coronavirus throughout the U.S, plants in Colorado, South Dakota, and Iowa have temporarily halted production. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREELEY, Colo. (KAMR/KCIT) – Noted as the most recent update directly from the company’s website, JBS USA and Pilgrim’s said there has been “significant progress” resolving the cyberattack impacting operations in North America and Australia.

Written June 1 on the website, “JBS USA and Pilgrim’s are a critical part of the food supply chain and we recognize our responsibility to our team members, producers and consumers to resume operations as soon as possible,” said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO. “Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat. We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues and we are successfully executing those plans. Given the progress our IT professionals and plant teams have made in the last 24 hours, the vast majority of our beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants will be operational tomorrow.”

June 1, the Company said JBS USA and Pilgrim’s were able to ship from nearly all of its facilities, and it said it is continuing efforts to resume plant operations in the U.S. and Australia.

According to JBS Beef in Cactus, Texas, the schedule for the local facility for June 2;

A Shift: NO PRODUCTION for Fab, Kill, Rendering, Coolers, & Case Ready on 6/2/21

B Shift: REGULAR STARTS for Fab, Kill, Rendering, Coolers, & Case Ready on 6/2/21.

Regular starts for Tongue Room A/B, Ground Beef A/B, Material Handling, Freezer, and Maintenance

Orientations for the week will begin on June 2, on both shifts

The Company also said that JBS USA has received “strong support from the U.S., Australian and Canadian governments, conducting daily calls with officials in an effort to safeguard the food supply.”

“I want to personally thank the White House, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Australian and Canadian governments for their assistance over the last two days,” Nogueira added.

As previously reported by the Associated Press, the White House said JBS had notified the U.S. of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia. White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House and the Department of Agriculture have been in touch with the company several times this week.

Jean-Pierre said the White House “is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals.” The FBI is investigating the incident, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is offering technical support to JBS.

The Company said it was not aware of any evidence that a customer, supplier, or employee’s data had been compromised.