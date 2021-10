AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The meat of the Bart Reagor Jury Trial began Tuesday morning with opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense as well as three witnesses involved with the International Bank of Commerce (IBC), the entity from which the Reagor Dykes Auto Group (RDAG) received a $10 million working capital loan.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Reagor is facing two counts of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a bank. Reagor pleaded not guilty to the counts in an Amarillo Federal Court appearance in April.