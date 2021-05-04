Update: Former Reagor Dykes employees sentenced to prison time

AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a federal court in Amarillo sentenced several former employees to prison in connection to the downfall of the Reagor Dykes Auto Group.

Each individual was ordered to pay back a portion of $40,254,297.72 in company losses as part of their sentencing.

Sherri Wood, an office manager at the Reagor Dykes Ford dealership in Plainview, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison (2.5 years), with three years of supervised release. Wood was also ordered to pay back $200 per month in restitution.

Pepper Rickman, an accounting controller at the Reagor Dykes Toyota dealership in Plainview, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was sentenced to 48 months in prison (4 years) and must pay back $200 a month.

Brad Fansler, an RDAG group administrative director, pleaded guilty in November 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison (3.5 years), with three years of supervised release. Fansler must pay back $200 in restitution each month.

Wesley Neel, RDAG Safety & Compliance Manager, pleaded guilty in March 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison (2.5 years), with one year of supervised release. Neel must pay back $100 in restitution each month.

Sheila Miller, an RDAG group controller, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. She was sentenced to 27 months in prison (2.3 years), with one year of supervised release. Neel must pay back $200 in restitution each month.

Diana Urias, an office manager in Reagor Dykes’ used car mall in Levelland, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. She was sentenced 24 months in prison (2 years). Urias must pay back $100 in restitution each month.

Wood, Rickman, Fansler and Miller must voluntarily surrender June 18 to begin their prison terms. Neel must report on June 19 to begin his prison term. Information concerning Urias was not currently available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive updates.