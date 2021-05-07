UPDATE: Escaped Swisher County inmate back in custody

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An inmate who escaped Swisher County Jail yesterday (May 6) afternoon is back in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Rosa was reported by the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office as having escaped the jail at around 3:20 p.m. His description was released, and any with information were asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Tulia Police Department.

In the announcement stating he’d been re-arrested, the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for assistance.