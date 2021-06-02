UPDATE: Drive-by shooting victim dies, police investigating as murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The victim of a May 30 drive-by shooting has died, now leading the Amarillo Police Department (APD) to investigate the incident as a homicide.

According to police, 18-year-old Chloe Vivens was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in a driveway on the 800 block of S Florida, at around 9:45 p.m. on May 30. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries on May 31.

The APD Homicide Unit has asked that anyone with information on this shooting please call 806-378-9468. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, www.amapolice.org, or through the P3 app.