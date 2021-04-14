UPDATE: Deaths on Laguna Drive determined as murder-suicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has announced that the two people found dead on Laguna Drive yesterday (April 13) were involved in a murder-suicide.

Said the APD, Jason Wayne Abramson, 48, and Kathleen Heather Abramson, 45, were found dead inside the home on Laguna Drive. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

APD said that investigators determined that James Abramson shot and killed his wife Kathleen Abramson, and then shot himself.

There is no link between this incident, said APD, and the homicide on Buffalo Trail.