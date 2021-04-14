UPDATE: Deaths on Buffalo Trail determined to be murder-suicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has announced that the two people found dead on Buffalo Trail yesterday (April 13) were involved in a murder-suicide.

According to the APD, officers found Lee Wayne Hunsucker, 80, and Nell Fife Hunsucker, 81, deceased in the backyard of the Buffalo Trail home. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

APD said that investigators determined that Lee Hunsucker shot and killed his wife Nell Hunsucker, and then shot himself.

According to the APD, there is no link between this incident and the homicide on Laguna Drive.