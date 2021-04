AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Darius Qumaine Allen was found by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in Houston, Texas, yesterday (April 29) and arrested.

Allen was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail, said the Amarillo Police Department. He is being held on two warrants out of Potter County, Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Allen was noted as the suspect in the murder of Barry Ray Hemphill in July.