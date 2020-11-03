Update: APD still investigating fatal hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is asking for any information on the hit and run accident that killed Virgil Wyatt Smith, on Oct. 10.

The only lead at this point, says APD, is that the suspect was driving an early 90’s model dark green Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Traffic Investigation Unit at 378-4250.

Tips can also be given to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, online at amapolice.org, or through the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 App.

The original information on the incident can be found here.

