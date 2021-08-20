UPDATE: APD says officers were searching for a fugitive, leading to Friday shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the investigation continues into the Friday morning shooting near a local apartment complex, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) said that officers had been searching for a wanted fugitive in the area.

At around 9:35 a.m., APD said that officers were looking for a wanted suspect in the area of the 1200 block of South Roberts Street, and approached an apartment complex after officers thought they spotted him.

While the suspect officers followed was not the wanted suspect they were searching for, the APD reported the suspect began shooting at officers and was hit when three officers returned fire. The suspect was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The wanted suspect the officers were looking for was found, according to APD, and arrested.

The investigation was noted as still underway.

