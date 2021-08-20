UPDATE: APD comments on officer-involved shooting near apartments

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department gave an update on the “ongoing incident” that led to the surrounding of an apartment complex and an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

While no officers were injured in the shooting in the 1200 block of South Roberts, the Amarillo Police Department stated that one suspect was taken to the hospital.

The incident was noted by police as ongoing, but there is “no danger to the public at this time.”

Motorists are advised to keep clear of the area as the incident continues, and be mindful of emergency vehicles and personnel.

