Howdy folks. It's another cool start in November, but pleasant conditions take over by the middle of the morning, leading to above average highs. Again, the wind won't be too strong, but occasionally breezy, while we heat up to temperatures in the 70s and low 80s under a sunny sky.

Friday keeps this kind of weather around but this weekend highs come down a few degrees as the wind cranks up ahead of the next low pressure system. There is a slim chance for some rain on Sunday but there is still a lot of uncertainty about it. We'll see colder weather next week with highs in the 40s and 50s for a day or two.

Meteorologist Chris Martin