UPDATE: Amarillo ISD decides to make masks optional for students and staff, pre-k through 5th grade starting Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During a special meeting this afternoon, the Amarillo Independent School District decided to make masks optional starting Monday, April 19, for students pre-k to fifth grade inside the building. Masks will required for other grade levels until May 17.
