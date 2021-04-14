UPDATE: Amarillo ISD decides to make masks optional for students and staff, pre-k through 5th grade starting Monday

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A six-year-old boy was killed and a seven-month-old infant was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck in Armstrong County, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

On Monday, April 13, at approximately 7:00 pm., 29-year-old Katie Thomason of Claude, was traveling eastbound on US 287 in a 2005 Toyota 4Runner, Texas DPS officials said. The semi-truck was parked on the south shoulder of US 287, facing east.