UPDATE: 3 suspects arrested for hitting deputies vehicle in Amarillo

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three suspects involved in running deputies off the road in Amarillo have been arrested, according to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Aug. 20, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office gained information on the suspects involved in the aggravated assault against two Potter County Deputies and a Potter County K-9. The office explained that the information said, the suspects were still in the Amarillo area and were trying to leave the area traveling east.

Upon further investigation, authorities found that the suspects had rented a vehicle and were eastbound on IH 40 towards Oklahoma. The office said that Texas Dept. of Public Safety State Troopers, along with Wheeler and Gray County Deputies, stopped the suspects west of Shamrock, Texas and arrested them.



white Infiniti QX30

The Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicle involved in hitting the deputies marked Potter County unit was found in Elk City, Oklahoma and secured by Elk City Police Dept. until Potter County Crime Scene personnel could process the evidence.

After Potter County investigators spoke with the three suspects, the Toyota SUV involved in the incident, was found and both vehicles were impounded, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two suspects have been charged with “Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant x2,” and all three suspects have been charged with “Tampering with Physical Evidence.”