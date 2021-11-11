UPDATE: 2 dead after fatal wreck in Hartley County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people have died after a wreck involving a semi and vehicle in Hartly County 14 miles west of Cactus.

According to DPS, a 2006 Ford Expedition being driven by Maximiliano Gabriel-Gutierrez, 35, of Cactus, was going east on FM 281 on the wrong side of the highway in a no-passing zone while a Mack Truck tractor, driven by Julio Niubo-Olazabal, 55, of Dalhart, was going west on FM 281.

DPS said the vehicle hit the semi head-on and was propelled into a ditch; the driver and a passenger were both ejected. Both vehicles then caught fire.

DPS said Gabriel-Gutierrez and Niubo-Olazabal died on the scene and the passenger of the Ford was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is said to be in stable condition.

A Hartley County Sheriff’s Deputy describes the incident as the worst he had ever seen.

The crash is still under by the Texas Department of Public Safety.