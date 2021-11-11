UPDATE: 2 dead after fatal wreck in Hartley County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people have died after a wreck involving a semi and vehicle in Hartly County 14 miles west of Cactus.

According to DPS, a 2006 Ford Expedition being driven by Maximiliano Gabriel-Gutierrez, 35, of Cactus, was going east on FM 281 on the wrong side of the highway in a no-passing zone while a Mack Truck tractor, driven by Julio Niubo-Olazabal, 55, of Dalhart, was going west on FM 281.

DPS said the vehicle hit the semi head-on and was propelled into a ditch; the driver and a passenger were both ejected. Both vehicles then caught fire.

DPS said Gabriel-Gutierrez and Niubo-Olazabal died on the scene and the passenger of the Ford was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is said to be in stable condition.

A Hartley County Sheriff’s Deputy describes the incident as the worst he had ever seen.

The crash is still under by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss