UPDATE: 16-year old dies after car crashes into La Campana restaurant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 16-year-old has died after Detectives say the drivers car hit the La Campana restaurant while racing another vehicle before losing control of the car and hitting the building on Tuesday, Aug. 3, according to APD.

At 12:52 a.m., officers said they were called to the 2200 block of Canyon Drive on a crash involving a vehicle and a building. According to APD, a silver Nissan car lost control and hit the La Campana restaurant and it appeared that the vehicle had exited Canyon Drive at a high speed before crashing.

Detectives are asking that anyone who might have information on this incident call the APD Traffic Unit at 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.