Upcoming Special Report | ‘Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Following the Curve’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, Oct. 26, KAMR Local 4 News will be hosting a coronavirus special in place of KAMR Local 4 News at 6:00.

During Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Following the Curve, our team will speak with City of Amarillo leaders and health officials about COVID-19’s impact on our area, along with other ways the community can reduce the spread of the virus.

The special airs on KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will also be streamed here on MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: