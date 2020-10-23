Upcoming Special Report | ‘Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Following the Curve’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, Oct. 26, KAMR Local 4 News will be hosting a coronavirus special in place of KAMR Local 4 News at 6:00.
During Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Following the Curve, our team will speak with City of Amarillo leaders and health officials about COVID-19’s impact on our area, along with other ways the community can reduce the spread of the virus.
The special airs on KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will also be streamed here on MyHighPlains.com.
