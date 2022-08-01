AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Comptroller, the upcoming tax-free weekend on Aug. 5 – Aug. 7 will include most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks for shoppers.

As noted by the Comptroller website, qualifying items for the sales tax holiday can be bought tax-free from a Texas store or an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. The holiday will begin on Friday and go through midnight on Sunday.

The website included additional information for the sales tax holiday, according to the different items that qualify:

Clothing and footwear

During the sales tax holiday, most footwear and clothing sold for less than $100 can be purchased tax-free. Each individual item must be sold for less than $100, though there is no limit to the number of qualifying items a person can buy.

Further, cloth and disposable fabric face masks are exempt from sales tax during the holiday.

Items that do not qualify for the sales tax exemption include:

Items sold for $100 or more

Clothing subscription boxes

Specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear (such as golf cleats or football pads)

Clothing or footwear rentals, alterations, and cleaning services

Items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks, and zippers

Accessories (jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches)

Computers

Software

Textbooks

Certain baggage items

Unspecified school supplies

A full list of qualifying and non-qualifying items can be found here.

Backpacks

As with clothing, student backpacks sold for less than $100 will be exempt from sales tax during the holiday. The exemption also includes backpacks with wheels and messenger bags.

Baggage items that do not qualify for the sales tax exemption include:

Framed backpacks

Luggage

Briefcases

Athletic, duffle, or gym bags

Computer bags

Purses

School supplies

School supplies sold for less than $100 apply for the exemption if the supplies are included in the specific exemption list.

The full list of school supplies included in the tax-free weekend can be found here.

Further, more information on the tax-free holiday can be found on the Texas Comptroller’s website.

For more information on the latest events, local news, weather, and entertainment check with MyHighPlains.com.