AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said that a failed original cast iron sewer line has led to what the city said is a temporary closure of parts of the northeast side of the Amarillo Civic Center.

According to the city, the sewer line failure will impact the northeast side of the Cal Farley Coliseum. The area will be shut down for several days for excavation to remove and replace the failed sewer line.

Areas that will be affected by the ongoing repair include restrooms and concession stands in that areas. Events such as the Amarillo College graduation, the Amarillo Wranglers game, and the performance of “The Nutcracker” will go on as planned said the city, but restrooms in those areas will not be available.

Other areas that will be affected include the parking lot on the east side, northbound and southbound traffic will be blocked as repairs go on.