United Supermarket and the Salvation Army of Amarillo have been partners for over two decades and the tradition continued this Saturday with the kickoff of the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Salvation army of Amarillo Crop Officer Major Tex Ellis talked more about the campaign.

“The red kettle campaign in the United States is over 100 years old. So, we are excited to be right here again in 2022 doing this,” he said. “It’s our biggest public fundraiser that we do all year. We are out here from this weekend all the way through Christmas Eve and it’s just a good chance for the public to see us out and about,” Major Ellis added.

Major Ellis said that all of the money raised through this event stays in the community and benefits the Salvation Army in multiple ways.

“It helps us to provide all the services and programs that the salvation army provides all year. So, anything from our social services program. To our shelters, are family store, our ministry everything we do for the community this helps us do that throughout the year,” said Ellis.

United Supermarket Store Director Fernando Noriega talked about why United continues to partner with the Salvation Army of Amarillo.

“So, you know it’s a good opportunity for us to allow them to come into our stores, our porches, and ring the bell and do the kettle. It’s a great atmosphere that they provide for us also,” Ellis added. It kind of just rings in the Christmas season. So, we are always grateful to have them here. And we want to support everything they do and everything they support in our community,” said Ellis.

Major Ellis said that this year the Salvation Army of Amarillo is making it easier to donate to the campaign. They will be at many United stores across Amarillo and will accept monetary donations through cash, check, or even simply from your phone.