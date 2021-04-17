Unknown Comics, local business renowned in the world of comic books opens retail location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local business known worldwide in the comic books industry hosted the grand opening this weekend for its first retail location.

Unknown Comics is the number one dealer in exclusive cover content in the world and they are located right here in Amarillo.

The owner of Unknown Comics, Darren Hutchinson, said being able to highlight the business here has always been his goal.

“It’s really cool to have a home base to showcase that because we’ve always been good at conventions, at putting together a presence at conventions. We’re always upfront, we’re always up next to Marvel, and being able to bring that back home is a really cool feeling,” said Hutchinson.

In the 12,000 square foot retail location, people can find exclusives that Unknown Comics have done for the past four and half years, comic supplies, a large 1,000 square foot dedicated playroom for tabletop and card games such as Magic the Gathering, Warhammer 40,000, Pokémon, and others, and a large gaming supply area, along with weekly new release comics.

Hutchinson said turn out for the grand opening has been astounding.

“There were hundreds of people that came through the doors yesterday. I wish we would have had a clicker, so we could just start clicking. So when we looked out, to see if there was anybody was here, there were people piled up to the right and the left of the sidewalk, it was a really cool feeling actually,” added Hutchinson.

Anna Zhuo, a professional artist who came for the grand opening says the city has been craving something like Unknown.

“People have been looking for a great comic book store, a community. A place where all the geeky and nerdy stuff. This is more about the people, where people can come hang out and just chat,” said Zhuo.

Hutchinson said when COVID-19 hit, they only had nine employees and then comic book publishing halted for two months.

“We knew what we had to do to survive and then I was laying in bed and god said, ‘go all in,’ and we just set up and went to publishers, and said, ‘we want to amp everything up.’ When ya’ll come back, we just want to be ready to go,’ and by the end of last year, we had 20 employees. Now we have 25 with the retail and the business has never been better,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson added they plan on having some other big name writers and artists come to the shop in the coming months such as Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, and Skottie Young.

Hutchinson said they have also installed a code of conduct when you are at the shop to make sure people feel safe when they are at the store.