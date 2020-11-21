University of New Mexico athletes head to Amarillo, Lubbock despite rising COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The University of New Mexico’s men and women basketball teams are relocating in order to continue practicing and playing. Those players will be arriving in Lubbock and Amarillo, Friday, 20.

New Mexico recently reinstated a two week shut down of non-essential businesses.

However, businesses are not the only ones effected, city restrictions state athletic departments can not allow games or workouts with more than five people.

The women’s basketball team will be headed to Texas A&M University and according to UNM the men will be attending the South Plains College.

With Coronavirus cases being high in our area, Athletic Director at UNM, Eddie Nunez, said he understands there are risks associated with the move but for him and his players it is worth it.

“I do see the spikes and the canceled games here and there we’re not oblivious to it but we also see the ability that schools are having to be successful with it to. So as long as we’re doing what we’re capable of doing and from the health and safety side as first and foremost then we’re going to continue,” Nuñez explained.

Before players could leave there were a few things that had to be done. Each player had to take three tests to see if they were COVOID-19 positive. According to Nunez, all of the tests came back negative.

