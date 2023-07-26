AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 6th annual ‘Unity in the Community Water Bash!’ event will be taking place at Bones Hooks Park on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Tremaine Brown, the owner of Shi Lee’s Barbeque and Soul Food and community activist, said the event is a last hoorah for kids to get out for the summer.

“I want to encourage everybody, all the parents out there, to bring their kids out. Have a wonderful day of fun,” said Brown, “Shi Lee’s Barbeque and Soul Food will be feeding everyone and there will be thousands of balloons and thousands of water guns. We build a huge slip-and-slide. The fire department sprays water all over the slip-and-slide, all over the children. It’s just a wonderful event to have to cap the summer off.”

Brown said they are currently accepting donations and will be up until the day of the event.

“We’re taking donations still at Shi Lee’s Barbeque and Soul Food at 1213 Southwest Third. If you want to make monetary donations you can go to my foundation, The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion, at www.blessedbythevessel.org and you can make a monetary donation there,” he said.

According to Brown, the purpose of the event is to make sure kids are prepared for school.

“It’ll be warm, but what goes with warm? Water. So come out and be ready to get wet. There are a few ‘dry zones’ where you can take a break from getting wet or try to keep from getting wet. But it’s a day of fun for your kids and it’s really about having fun and bringing the community together. And then the bigger purpose is to get all the kids off to school on the right foot with all of their school supplies. A backpack that they will fall in love with and looking good with a fresh haircut and hairstyle,” he said.

Brown said the event will be free for those who would like to attend. He said the event is a pre-registration for their last event of the summer, which is Braids and Fades.