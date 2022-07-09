AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— United Parents hosted their 4th annual “Route 66 Abilities Conference” from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. on Saturday, July 9 at Church of Christ at the Colonies.

The conference was for parents, guardians, self advocates, and professionals in the field of disabilities. In addition to the conference, there were 5 hours of continuing education for social workers, counselors, psychologists, and family therapists to take part in.

Uniting Parents is a program of the Coalition of Health Services, Inc. The program utilizes trained parents of children and/or youth with disabilities to be parent case managers and mentors families and young adults as they research services.

For more information, visit the Uniting Parents website.