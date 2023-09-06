AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon announced it will launch its annual Kickoff Luncheon on Sept. 12. Breakfast will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center in the Heritage Ballroom.

Officials stated that Kiley Murray, the President and CEO of United Way, and Board President Leslie Massey will welcome and energize the crowd of volunteers, donors, sponsors, and community members throughout the local area.

Officials also stated that Co-Chair Dr. Shauna Thornhill, Amarillo Vision Specialists, and Coach Julian Reese, “will bring inspiration and empowerment that will excite our community for the start of the Campaign.”

The Tascosa High School Cheer Team and the Amarillo High Golden Sandie Drum Line will both attend the Luncheon to unite and ignite the room, officials stated.

“United Way’s annual Campaign is a vital part of the organization’s work because every dollar given to United Way goes to support local programs,” Officials said, “At present, United Way funds 25 of the most effective programs working to better lives in our community. Funds are locally focused and invested.”