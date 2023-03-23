AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s Youth Leadership Cabinet announced that it will allocate funds raised from its youth campaign to local nonprofit organizations next month.

According to a news release from the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, the cabinet will allocate more than $68,800 to local nonprofit organizations on April 6. The release said students from Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, Highland Park, River Road and Ascension Academy ran a youth campaign throughout the school year, raising the funds for the cabinet.

The release said that the cabinet received around 25 local nonprofits and finalized the funding decisions earlier this month. The students are expected to present each agency with a check on April 6.