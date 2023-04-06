AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s Youth Leadership Cabinet allocated over $68,000 to the community today.

Throughout the year, students from Pre-K to Senior year ran a youth campaign in their schools. Students were from Amarillo, Bushland, Highland Park, Ascension Academy and River Road school districts. This year the Youth Cabinet received 25 applications from local nonprofits.

“So, it’s really important for the students now to get recognized for the work they’ve put in for the whole year. Not only for fundraising, but also learning and giving out and volunteering at different organizations, but also just the process of the responsibility to advocate allocating funds out to programs,” said Youth Cabinet staff leader Raul Rodarte-Suto.

Rodarte-Suto said that students get to research each local nonprofit that applies and decides where the money will go.

“At the end of the day, we hope that the students get a sense of meeting needs that they may have not known about before. Not only meeting needs, but knowing that it takes partnerships, community partnerships with other organizations, businesses, political leaders, all that together to really take care of a community and to help their neighbor,” said Rodarte-Suto.

Two local high school seniors were presented with a $1,000 scholarship at the event to recognize their work during the campaign.

“It’s amazing it’s like all of are hard work paid off. But that is not why we are here anyway, but it is nice to be recognized,” said scholarship recipient and Canyon High School senior Maison Guerra.

Guerra talked more about why she continues to be a part of United Way’s Youth Cabinet.

“So, I joined last year actually, as a junior, this is my second year on the youth cab. I was given the chance to make a difference, and I really enjoyed it. And I like the way that I can help. And I know that I can help others and teach others about this too,” said Guerra. “And that there are people that are in need and you yourself can help them. That was one of the biggest things you gain perspective, I gain perspective on everything about the best way to approach people who are in need, or the best way to communicate with the program providers and how I can help them.

The students were also able to create 600 care kits for the homeless and write postcards to clients who are dealing with homelessness. Students also worked with Xcel to build around 50 bikes to give out to second graders.