AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet will partner with Xcel Energy to provide second-grade students at Rolling Hills Elementary in Amarillo with new bikes at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the school.

“These brand-new bicycles, set to brighten the lives of the young recipients, are more than just a gift,” said an announcement from the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, “they are a symbol of youth empowerment, community collaboration, and the power of philanthropy.”

Officials added that a large portion of the bikes were handcrafted by local high school students during the United Way’s annual Youth Leadership Day. The event gives students the chance to develop important skills and “instills the value of giving back to their community,” according to the release.

Xcel Energy also contributed to the initiative and partnered with the United Way to help build the bikes and purchased a portion of the bikes and safety helmets to keep each student safe during every bike ride.

“The collaboration between United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet and Xcel Energy underlines the importance of teaching young leaders the significance of contributing to the greater good,” said Raul Rodarte-Suto, community initiative manager of United Way of Amarillo & Canyon. “It’s a testament to the power of teamwork, community spirit, and the belief that every child deserves a chance to experience the simple joy of riding a bicycle.”

Visit the United Way website for more information on the mission of the organization and to keep up-to-date on area events.