AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon organization are expected to gather more than 350 teenagers from area high schools to participate in the organization’s youth day.

According to a news release from the organization, teens from high schools in the Amarillo Independent School District, Canyon ISD, Bushland ISD, River Road ISD, Highland Park ISD along with Ascension Academy will gather on Oct. 27 for the United Way Youth Day.

Throughout the day, the students will hear from community leaders, participate in hands-on volunteer activities like putting together care kits for families fighting homelessness and building bicycles for elementary-aged children, and have the opportunity to interact and volunteer with local community programs funded by United Way donors.

After students raised more than $78,000 during a virtual Youth Leadership Day last year, United Way’s Youth Cabinet researched grants and allocated them to local programs and projects. Officials said allocations from this year’s campaign will be announced next spring.