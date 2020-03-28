United Way seeks community support for those facing economic hardships due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —United Way of Amarillo & Canyon is seeking community support to help those most affected by economic hardships caused by COVID-19.

On Wednesday, March 25, a press release issued by David Hudson, the Board President for United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, said the community is under stress, not just from the pandemic itself, but the economic hardships caused by social distancing.

The press release mentions the many people in the Amarillo and Canyon area who are employed in service industries that rely on the public, such as eating out and entertainment.

Those in said industries are the ones struggling, due to their places of work being closed or seeing little to no business at this time.

Hudsons press release continues saying, “The longer we stay locked down, the more all of us will suffer.”

United Way believes the community can rise to the challenges of helping these workers facing hard times. Hudsons press release read, ” We are a generous people, and already many groups are stepping forward with new efforts to help those most affected by the current situation.”

‘The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund‘ has been set up through the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon to direct funds to community-based organizations that support those in need.

Katie Noffsker, the Executive Director for United Way of Amarillo & Canyon said, “when we launched this emergency relief fund, it was with the thought in mind that we want to mobilize local citizens to be able to do what they can from home, give what they can, and in turn, we would distribute this out to these local partners who are providing critical services.”

In United Way’s press release they asked that those who are fortunate enough to have a stable income to donate to the relief fund.

If you would like to donate you can do so on United Way’s giving portal at www.unitedwayama.org/covid-19-emergency-relief-fund.

Donations can also be sent through the mail to United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, 2207 Line Ave., Amarillo TX 79106. If you choose to donate through the mail, write “COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund” in the memo line of the check to ensure the funds are deposited in the correct account.

