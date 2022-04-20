AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon announced that it will partner with Amarillo College and Xcel Energy, alongside more than 250 volunteers, for the Day of Caring. The event is community-wide, and “an excellent opportunity for volunteers to give back” according to the United Way.

The Day of Caring event is scheduled for April 29 from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the United Way announcement. Volunteers will check-in at AmTech at 3601 Plains Blvd at the start of the day and be offered breakfast. Afterward, they’ll hear from Day of Caring co-chairs Terry Price of Xcel Energy and Sgt. Cody Jones from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office before being dismissed to their various projects.

Volunteers will be completing over 20 projects during the Day of Caring, said the United Way. Those projects will include building ramps outside of homes as mobility aids, painting, and making blankets for vets and chemotherapy departments in Amarillo and Canyon. All volunteers will receive a UWAC Day of Caring t-shirt and lunch provided by Tyson Foods, Inc. and United Supermarkets.