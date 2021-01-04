United Way of Deaf Smith County recieves $2,830

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced they had raised $500,000 for United Way chapters across its areas of operation including $2,830 for the United Way of Deaf Smith County.

The United Family said these funds are typically raised as part of their annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic; however, due to COVID-19, the annual charity tournament went “golf-less.” Through the combined effort of The United Family team members and vendor partners, each of the 28 organizations received the same donation as in 2019, according to The United Family

According to The United Family, since 1991, the tournament has raised more than $5million for local charities, and even without the tournament this year, the 28 United Way organizations will be receiving funds.

“Even under very unique and challenging circumstances, we were able to pull off something pretty special this year,” said Matt Corbin, marketing director for the United Family and JPCC chairman. “The tenacity of this organization and their vendor partners to roll up their sleeves and ensure the United Way agencies depending on them were not disappointed was amazing to see. The tournament went on – even without the golf.”

The United Family aims to launch the 30th annual tournament Aug. 29-30, 2021.