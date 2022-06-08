AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from organization officials, the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon is searching for a new President and CEO, and will be accepting applications for the position until June 24.

Organization officials described that the position requires a bachelor’s degree and/or equivalent leadership experience.

“They will be a mission-driven, collaborative and innovative leader and manager,” said the organization, of a potential President and CEO, “and will serve as the brand ambassador and champion of the United Way in our community.”

Those interested in applying for the position were asked by the organization to submit an application with a resume and cover letter by emailing susan.gilmore@unitedwayama.org, or by sending those components by physical mail to:

Susan Gilmore

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon

2207 Line Avenue, Amarillo TX 79106

The full job description, as well as further information on the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, can be found here.