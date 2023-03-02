AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, the agency will present its 2021-2022 Community Status Report at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 16th-floor Skyline Room of Amarillo National Bank.

As noted by the United Way, the presentation will cover the results of the year-long data collection and assessment project aimed at highlighting the successes and challenges facing Potter and Randall Counties in areas such as income, education, health, and basic needs.

Organizers further noted that attendees will receive a copy of the report as well as an overview. The event will also feature a panel of experts including:

Michelle Shields, Director of Advocacy Services – Family Support Services

Donna Soria, CEO/Executive Director – Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo

Steve Burton, Executive Director – Children’s Learning Centers

Liz Favela, Nurse Supervisor – Coalition of Health Services Nurse Family Partnership

This presentation comes on the same day as the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation is set to give its annual State of the Economy update, and in the wake of the City of Amarillo’s Point in Time (PIT) Count report in January. These reports and others like them, as noted by the United Way regarding the Community Status Report, are intended for use by citizens, nonprofit agencies, government entities, and businesses in strategic planning and social service investments.