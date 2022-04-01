AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon announced that it will hold its 21st annual Victory Celebration on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Grand Plaza at the Amarillo Civic Center.

According to the organization, the celebration is meant to mark the accomplishments of donors and volunteers in the annual fundraising campaign, as well as include the announcement of the dollar amount raised.

Volunteer awards will be presented, along with dinner and the Esquire Jazz Band. Further, the United Way said that the evening will also include a silent auction, gaming tables, and dancing.