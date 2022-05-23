AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon organization announced that Josh Turner will perform live at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26 at the Starlight Ranch Event Center as part of the organization’s kickoff to its 2022/2023 campaign.

Tickets, according to the United Way, start at $35 and will go on sale on Wednesday on the Starlight Ranch website. Campaign Co-Chairs, Sonja Clark and Russell Lowery-Hart will welcome volunteers, donors, sponsors, and community members throughout the community, and talk about “why it is important to support the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon,” the United Way said.

Visit the United Way website for more information on the campaign.