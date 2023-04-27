AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, the organization will host its 22nd annual Victory Celebration at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Amarillo Civic Center’s Heritage Room.

The aim of the event, according to the United Way, is to celebrate the accomplishments of donors and volunteers in the annual fundraising campaign. Volunteers will be presented with awards during the event, which will also feature cocktails, dinner, a silent auction, gaming tables, and dancing with music by Insufficient Funds.

Further, organizers noted that awards will be presented alongside the announcement of the total dollars raised during the campaign.