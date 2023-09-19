AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Tuesday, the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon will celebrate the opening of the new chapter for the 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle/United Way Helpline with a ribbon-cutting for a newly renovated space.
According to the event announcement, the ribbon-cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 415 SW Eighth Avenue location, with Amarillo city officials, the CEO of United Way, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, and other staff and community members in attendance.
“We are grateful for the support of our community,” said the organization’s announcement, “and we can’t wait to share this new and improved experience with you.”
As described by the United Way, the 2-1-1 Helpline is aimed at helping callers access community services for assistance with multiple topics, including:
- Food;
- Prescription assistance;
- Help with rent or mortgage;
- Utilities and shelter; and
- Mental health care.
Aside from dialing 2-1-1, the UW said that the helpline can also be reached by calling 877-541-7905 or by visiting the website. Further information about the helpline can also be found here.
