United Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s 2-1-1 Hotline searching for space heaters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s 2-1-1 Hotline are asking the public’s help as the winter season nears for Texas Panhandle residents.

According to a news release, officials are requesting donations of space heaters that are able to heat a medium-size room or bigger. Officials can be dropped off at the 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle office, located inside the Salvation Army Chapel, through Feb. 28, 2022.

According to the release, donations will benefit at-risk individuals or families, including individuals who are elderly, disabled, as well as children under 2 years old, who do not have access to items that keep people warm during the winter.

For more information, call 806-316-6204 or email Sofia Herrera at sofia@unitedwayama.org.