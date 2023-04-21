AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College, Xcel Energy and the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon are hosting its Day of Caring on Friday.

According to a news release from the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, hundreds of volunteers are expected to participate in the event on Friday, completing various projects for established 501c3 nonprofit organizations throughout the Amarillo and Canyon communities.

According to the release, volunteers will be working on more than 20 projects throughout Amarillo and Canyon during the Day of Caring, including building ramps, painting and building a house.