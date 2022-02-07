AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced it will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Amarillo after its “Pears for Pairs” initiative on Tuesday, February 8, at 10:30 a.m.

The United Family said the “Pairs for Pairs” initiative raised money by taking a portion of sales of Rainier Fruit pears and using it to buy socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

A total of 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene, and Wichita Falls said the United Family.