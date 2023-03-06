AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with United Supermarkets announced that it will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Amarillo on Tuesday after a recent initiative.

According to a news release from United Supermarkets, the grocery store chain will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Amarillo through the ‘Pears and Pairs’ initiative. The donation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the United Supermarkets location at 5807 SW 45th Ave.

Officials said in the release that during the fall and winter, a portion of each purchase of Rainier Fruits pears and apples went to purchasing new socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community. Around 5,000 pairs of socks have been donated to organizations in Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.