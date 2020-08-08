United Supermarkets teams up with U.S. Census Bureau

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets teamed up with the U.S. Census Bureau to offer on-site questionnaire assistance at the Amigos supermarket at 3300 E I-40.

On August 8, starting at 10 a.m. the U.S. Census Bureau will help people by answering questions and assist in responding to the census on the spot. The event will run until 2 p.m.

Sworn-in U.S. Census Bureau response assistants will be able to help those that speak Spanish and will wear masks and gloves to ensure they prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If people need help responding in languages other than English or Spanish, staff can guide respondents to the phone numbers and online questionnaires available in 12 non-English languages. Staff will also have language guides available in 59 languages that guide people through the process.

Higher self-response rates mean fewer people are likely to be missed or counted inaccurately and fewer households will have a visit from a census taker to be counted in-person. It also means Amarillo has a better chance at receiving its fair share of services and political representation.

For more information about the 2020 Census, you can visit: http://www.2020census.gov or www.census.gov

More from MyHighPlains.com: