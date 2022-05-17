AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with United Supermarkets announced a campaign Tuesday, which aims to benefit Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

According to a news release from the supermarket chain, the donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The campaign will run in United Supermarkets chain stores throughout Texas and New Mexico, including United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos.

Shoppers will be able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout, with the funds going to support the Children’s Miracle Network locally. According to the release, the network raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada.

“The United Supermarkets culture of giving is truly inspiring. It’s a place where team members and customers alike are excited to give to member children’s hospitals in their communities and can easily do so during a regular grocery run,” Teri Nestel, the President & CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, said in the release. “We know when communities and partners unite in our mission to improve the health and wellbeing for all children our impact grows exponentially. When we can change kids’ health, we can change the future – for all of us.”